The Town of Fountain Hills 12th Annual “Make a Difference Day” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24. Make a Difference Day is a morning where volunteers are invited to help the most vulnerable residents in the community by providing four hours of service at designated work projects. The town is seeking assistance from residents to come out and show neighbors that “Fountain Hills is the small town with a big heart.”
For more than two decades, USA Today and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, have joined to produce the nationwide Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service in the country. For the past 11 years Fountain Hills has celebrated annually on the fourth Saturday of October, connecting volunteers with opportunities to serve others by helping those residents who are most vulnerable and in need of some support in their community.
Due to COVID-19, only exterior and outdoor projects will be fulfilled for MADD 2020. Projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, small minor exterior home repairs, exterior painting, Town park improvement and maintenance projects, and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy scouts to active seniors. All interested individuals and groups may register at fh.az.gov/madd.
Any club or organization knowing of someone who could benefit from Make a Difference Day may contact the Town. The deadline for Make a Difference Day work projects submissions is Sept. 16.
Deadline for volunteer registration is Oct. 15. To ensure safety, MADD organizers ask that all participants adhere to the following:
*MADD 2020 volunteer groups will be limited to 10 participants or less.
*All MADD volunteers will be required to practice social distancing in combination with everyday preventative actions.
*Avoid close contact and maintain six feet distance from others.
*Sanitize hands with hand sanitizer often.
*Cover nose and mouth with a cloth face cover when around others.
*Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces often.
All MADD volunteers will be given a face covering, gloves and a MADD t-shirt to wear during the day. MADD volunteer group leaders will be given hand sanitizer and disinfectant for each Group.
Kim Wickland, Town Volunteer Coordinator, is organizing the event. She may be contacted with questions at 480-816-5108 or by email at kwickland@fh.az.gov.