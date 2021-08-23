The 13thannual Make a Difference Day event for Fountain Hills will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, when volunteers in Fountain Hills will come together with a common mission to improve the lives of others in the community.
“Town volunteers are needed to unite and serve Fountain Hills residents who can use assistance with a variety of exterior and outdoor home projects,” said Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland. “We are looking for residents who, due to many reasons – health, financial, lack of transportation, family and more – may need a hand with landscaping, exterior painting, minor exterior home repairs, building an exterior wheelchair ramp, hauling exterior debris, just to name a few projects.”
Anyone who knows of a resident or is interested in receiving assistance from MaDD themselves, may contact Wickland, volunteer coordinator, at 480-816-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov.
Resident work project submissions are due by Friday, Sept. 10.
Volunteer registration is available at fh.az.gov/madd.