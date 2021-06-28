The Town Council has approved a pair of cooperative purchase agreements for services related to upgrades and ongoing maintenance of equipment at town facilities.
An agreement with Bel-Aire Mechanical for $70,000 is to cover periodic maintenance and repairs on an interim basis until a new contract term is considered.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council that due to unforeseen HVAC repairs the existing agreement with Bel-Aire used all of the allocated funding before the term expired.
“Staff is requesting approval of a short-term contract with Bel-Aire in the amount of $70,000,” Weldy said. “The amount is consistent with the historical data for maintenance and repairs in prior years and contains additional funding to cover emergencies should one arise before a new agreement is in place.”
Weldy said staff is working to secure a new long-term agreement and plans to bring that before the council for consideration in September.
The second agreement is with Urban Energy Solutions in the amount of $50,000 for a controller upgrade for HVAC systems. The management system controls all HVAC functions for the Town Hall campus. This includes start and stop times as well as temperature controls. It is designed to be controlled remotely by designated staff.
However, the remote access is no longer available due to newer computers and the older equipment is no longer supported as of July 1.
The requested upgrade is the final component in the overall building management system as all campus HVAC unit controllers have been replaced with previous projects. The new equipment is expected to function and service the building management system for 10 to 15 years, according to Weldy.
The council voted separately on the requests and approved them unanimously.