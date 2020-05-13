Fountain Hills registered voters wanting to cast their ballots for the May 19 special election need to have their ballot in the mail today, May 13, to assure that it reaches Maricopa County Elections officials by Election Day next Tuesday.
There are options available for those wanting to present their ballot in person for this all-mail election. Voters may return their ballots in person to a secure ballot box at Town Hall on Monday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Election Day, May 19, the Community Center will be open for ballot drop-off from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are three questions on this ballot for consideration of voters. Two deal with Town Council action on a proposed apartment development off Palisades Boulevard just north of Shea Boulevard.
Proposition 427 is a referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Ordinance 19-03 amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Boulevard and Shea Boulevard from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Blvd. and Shea Blvd. from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby maintaining the zoning of said property at L-3 P.U.D. and OSR.
Proposition 428 appears on the ballot as a referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Resolution 2019-39 amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Blvd., north of Shea Blvd.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Blvd., north of Shea Blvd.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby maintaining the land use designation as Lodging.
A third question on the ballot proposes to change Town Code to change the term of office for mayor from two years to four years.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby amending Section 2-1-1, Elected Officers, of the Town Code changing the term of the office of mayor from two years to four years.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby maintaining the two-year term.