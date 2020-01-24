Explore Native American art and culture at Magic Bird Festivals’ weekend event, “NATIVE: A Festival of Tribal, Arizona Art & Entertainers” through Sunday, Jan. 26.
The free, family-friendly community festival celebrates American Indian art, music and storytelling each day this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Avenue of the Fountains.
NATIVE features North American indigenous tribal artists, Arizona artisans and entertainers, including world-champion hoop-dancing performances by Native Spirit headliner Brian Hammill accompanied by Nedallas Hammill, Toni Hammill, Destiny Hammill and drummer/singer Palmer Loloakema. Native Spirit performs Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Henry Molder’s calm, uplifting Native-style flute music will be featured throughout all three days.
Food vendors, including fry bread, will keep shoppers from getting hungry. The show located at the corner of Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard is within walking distance of establishments with adult beverages.