The Town of Fountain Hills is gearing up for the 14th Annual Make a Difference Day to be held in the Community on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Hundreds of Volunteers will come together with a common mission – to improve the lives of others in the community.
The Make a Difference Day event will need town volunteers to unite to serve Fountain Hills residents who could use assistance with a variety of exterior and outdoor projects.
Work projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, small minor interior and exterior home repairs, interior home cleaning, weed control and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy scouts to active seniors who are able to provide their help. All interested individuals are encouraged to participate and register. Those who would like to volunteer for Make a Difference can do so at the town website, fountainhills.az.gov/madd. Registra-tion deadline for volunteers is Wednesday, October 12.
This is a great opportunity to strengthen ties in the community as well as address existing needs. We all can “Make a Difference.” For more information, please contact Kim Wickland, Town Volunteer Coordinator, 480-816-5108 or kwickland@fountainhills.az.gov.
