On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22, more than 350 Fountain Hills Volunteers will provide landscape debris removal, weed control, minor interior and exterior home repairs, wheelchair ramp building and interior home cleaning at the home of some of the most vulnerable local residents.
“Serving residents who are in need of special care and support because of age or disabilities, financial hardship or other issues that leave them susceptible to harm is what the 14th Annual Make a Difference Day is all about,” said Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland.