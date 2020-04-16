The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held its first online meeting last Wednesday, April 8, where members approved to issue new contracts to district teachers and administrators.
The meeting only lasted 15 minutes with the board only dealing with essential business. Board President Jill Reed and board member Judith Rutkowski were in attendance for the meeting at the District Learning Center with Vice President Nadya Jenkins and Wendy Barnard joining in via Google Hangout. Board member C.T Wright called into the meeting.
The board approved the consent agenda, making one addendum to the personnel report. Along with Executive Director of Human Resources Caroline Lynch retiring, the board also added to the report to approve Fountain Hills Middle School Principal James Carrick’s retirement at the end of the school year.
The Governing Board shelved planned information and discussion items for a future meeting and moved straight into the action portion of the agenda. The Board approved the issuance of new contracts for FHUSD teachers as well as administrators, minus those retiring. Finally, the board approved the renewal of its intergovernmental agreement with Mesa Distance Learning.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, and will most likely take place online again.