On July 18, the Town held a lottery to select individuals to present the invocation prior to the Town Council meetings for the remainder of this calendar year.
Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall conducted the lottery with the assistance of Angela Espiritu, executive assistant to the Town Council and town manager. Town Community Relations Director/PIO recorded the proceeding on video.
Mendenhall accepted applications from the public to offer the invocation for the council meetings that remain this year. There are eight remaining meetings and there were eight applicants. The lottery, the suggestion of a Fountain Hills resident, provided for the participants and scheduling as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 22, Clayton Wilfer – Joy Christian Community Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 6, Stephen Gay – Fountain Hills resident.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, Jeff Teeples – Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, Oct. 3, Keith Pavia – Christs Church of Fountain Hills.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, Rev. Dr. Cathy Northrup – Community Church of the Verdes.
Tuesday, Nov. 7, Bobby Brewer – Reigning Grace Ranch.
Tuesday, Nov. 21, Rod Warembourg – Desert Creek Fellowship.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, David Taylor, Jr. – Fountain Hills resident.
Another lottery will be held later in the fall to select council meeting invocation participants for the first half of 2024.