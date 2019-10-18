Fountain Hills residents heading into the Valley for weekend activities should be aware of planned traffic restrictions on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Oct. 19 the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202 from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, the northbound lanes will be closed from Loop 202 to Shea Boulevard between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m.
ADOT crews will be working on a pavement sealing project and will be prepared to re-open sections as the work progresses.
An alternate route north and south bound in Scottsdale would be Hayden Road. From Fountain Hills the Beeline Highway (SR 87) is an alternate option.