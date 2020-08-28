The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for central Arizona including Fountain Hills that is in effect from noon on Saturday, Aug. 29, through 5 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.
The forecast is calling for a 50 percent chance of rain during that period with the potential for localized downpours that may cause flash flooding. Forecasters say isolated storms could produce up to two inches of rain.
Fountain Hills has several wash channels susceptible to running fast with rainwater. Motorists should not cross flooded street crossings.
The increased chance of rain continues in the forecast into early next week.
Post Tropical Cyclone Hernan sitting off the tip of Baja California is expected to supply the moisture needed to trigger the wet weekend.