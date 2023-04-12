Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer reported on a significant armed robbery and a spate of vehicle robberies in Fountain Hills recently.
Kratzer gave the Town Council an update on law enforcement activity in Fountain Hills over the past month at its April 4, regular meeting.
The message from Sheriff’s deputies and council members was clear – people need to get into the habit of locking their vehicle and taking any valuables with them when they leave the vehicle, even for a short time.
Over a two-week period, there were nine break-in incidents involving 11 vehicles reported to MCSO, according to Kratzer. He reported that there was no indication of forced entry in any of the incidents, leading deputies to believe the vehicles were left unlocked. Some of the victims acknowledged that, others said they could not recall.
Kratzer said there was one incident in which a security video showed a suspect attempting to get into an apparently locked vehicle but moving on when they couldn’t get in. He also said that there was a video showing someone entering a vehicle in the very early morning hours wearing a reflective safety vest.
The vehicle thefts resulted in the taking of two handguns, about $200 in cash and various credit cards. Some stolen items were recovered, including a wallet discovered discarded along Shea Boulevard.
Councilman Gerry Friedel lamented the situation saying Fountain Hills has always been considered a safe community.
“We need to be more vigilant,” Friedel said. “We can’t be so trusting anymore.”
Kratzer also said it seems likely that there were additional incidents that went unreported. If nothing of value was taken some victims may have decided not to bother with a report to law enforcement.
“At least make a phone call so we can have a record of the information on the incident,” Kratzer said.
Kratzer also reported that on Monday, March 27, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Fry’s grocery store on Shea Boulevard.
MCSO received the call at about 9:20 p.m., soon after the store had closed for the day. After all customers and employees were gone a manager was the only employee remaining. The suspect came out of a bathroom where they had been hiding and held the manager at gunpoint, making them open the safe. It was estimated that between $50,000 and $80,000 was taken.
Kratzer said the robbery seemed to be well thought out and the suspect familiar with store operations. There is video of the incident inside and outside the store but neither reveals any substantial detail, Kratzer said.
He said the robber was well covered with a hood and face cover as well as gloves. There is nothing identifiable other than the manager’s impressions. He believes the suspect was a white male.
There was nothing visible on the exterior video other than a single vehicle some distance out in the parking lot, but the make or model of the vehicle could be determined by the video.
Kratzer said Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the armed robbery and are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether there are similar reports that may be related.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn asked Kratzer about raising the profile of law enforcement in an effort to deter incidents related to panhandling, vagrancy or shopping cart theft.
Deputies may make contact with individuals who appear to be homeless, but that is primarily as a welfare check or for assistance if requested.
“We don’t typically make contact with someone just because they may have a shopping cart,” Kratzer said. “Stores are not always interested in pursing that as a criminal offense.”