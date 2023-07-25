It’s Thursday morning and Bonnie Sidhu is rearranging knickknacks on her front patio following a rush of estate salegoers. Inside, her living room is consumed by tables of glassware, silver, furniture, vinyl and full sets of collectible tableware for sale. In the back of the living room stands a white, tri-fold presentation board with pictures of a family in a faraway country with words written in permanent marker, “Goal is to raise $17,299.”

“We started this project last June when sister Ellen arrived in Liberia with her two grown sons and her four grandchildren,” Sidhu said, explaining that her faraway friend, Ellen Sonnie Meyers, whom she met on Facebook, had to flee the Liberian Civil War to Ghana with her entire family in tow.