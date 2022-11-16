A crowd gathered on a windy Friday morning at the Veteran’s Memorial on Nov. 11 to take part in the Veteran’s Day ceremony.
After the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard posted colors and an opening prayer from VFW Post 7507 Chaplain Brian Minzey, Debbie Fisher led the gathered public in singing the National Anthem. President of the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial Sam Coffee led in the Pledge of Allegiance and American Legion Post 58 Commander John Schwab introduced the keynote speaker.
The keynote speaker was the Former American Legion Department Commander and Legion National Executive Committee member Andy Jaime who is a retired Air Force veteran with 30 years of military service. He was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2015.
“The service of American veterans never truly ends, even when they hang up their military uniforms for the last time, many still choose to protect us,” Jaime said.
Jaime spoke openly about the transitional challenges faced by veterans including depression, isolation and homelessness. He shared the most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention report, citing a suicide rate of more than 50% in veterans compared to non-veteran adults.
“The stigma of seeking help needs to end,” Jaime said. “If we wait for someone to make an attempt before reaching out, there is a very good chance it will be too late. Veterans value courage and it takes courage to ask for help.”
Jaime reiterated the importance of knowing the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 988, ext. 1 for veteran service. The Lifeline is supported by local and state sources as well as the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Most kindergarteners know what 911 is. It’s up to us to share that 988 becomes just as widely known,” Jaime said. “By calling 988 now, we can prevent a 911 call later.”
Following Jaime’s speech, the Falcon Airfield Demonstration Team made three passes over the lake in Van’s RV-8 aircrafts from the north in a diamond formation, fingertip formation and missing-man flyover formation respectively. The pilots out of Falcon Field in Mesa were Andy Elliot, Robert Ashmore, Vic Tansy and Jim Graham.
To conclude the ceremony, American Legion Post 58 Chaplain Linda Smith gave the final prayer and Debbie Fisher performed a rendition of Taps. As Color Guard retired colors, an eagle fortuitously passed in front of the Veteran’s Memorial stirring the crowd to applause.
This year, American Legion Post 58 oversaw the event, with participation from VFW Post 7507, AMVETS Post #7 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1439.
After the ceremony, those gathered made their way to the corner of Shea and Fountain Hills boulevards to witness the unveiling of the new Purple Heart insignia in honor of those wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military.