A crowd gathered on a windy Friday morning at the Veteran’s Memorial on Nov. 11 to take part in the Veteran’s Day ceremony.

After the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard posted colors and an opening prayer from VFW Post 7507 Chaplain Brian Minzey, Debbie Fisher led the gathered public in singing the National Anthem. President of the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial Sam Coffee led in the Pledge of Allegiance and American Legion Post 58 Commander John Schwab introduced the keynote speaker.