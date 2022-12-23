Eighteen women from Fountain Hills decorated 30 Christmas trees for the adopt-a-family program for Children’s Cancer Network (CNN) on Dec. 7 in Chandler at their headquarters.
CCN is a 501(c)3 Arizona charity that provides support and assistance to over 800 families in Arizona who have a child with cancer. The 65 families in the adopt-a-family program are identified by the pediatric oncology healthcare teams and are referred to CNN. The families receive Christmas presents, trees, gas and food cards, a pasta basket and a bin of essential household items.