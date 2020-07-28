Voting for the Aug. 4 primary election is now underway with a voting center in Fountain Hills to accommodate those looking to cast their ballot or just drop off the ballot they received in the mail.
The center is located at the Plaza Fountainside on Saguaro Blvd. at El Lago Blvd. It will be open each day through Election Day except on Sundays. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are no other polling locations in town for Election Day.
The voting center is open to all registered voters for Maricopa County who may use the site to cast a ballot or drop off their mail ballot.
This primary election has party-only ballots and voters registered with no party affiliation must request a party ballot to vote and may do so at the voting center. Council candidates are on all party ballots and available on a council-only ballot.
The primary election is to name the voters’ choices to seek office in the General Election in November. The Fountain Hills Town Council election is uncontested, with incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey running unopposed and just three candidates seeking the three seats with terms expiring. They are all new to the council, including Gerry Friedel, Sharron Grzybowski and Peggy McMahon.
There are also races for the Arizona Legislature, Maricopa County offices, the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. Senate race.
Those who received a ballot in the mail and want to return it to Maricopa County by mail are asked to have the ballot back in the mail by today, Wednesday, July 29. Mail ballots may be dropped off at the voting center through Election Day.