This is the second in a series that uncovers the stories of underserved groups and their struggles with suicide.

For residents and visitors to Fountain Hills, strolling around Fountain Park is a gratifying activity. For Sgt. Mike Schultz, it’s a reminder of things seen and unseen; booby traps around each corner and Viet Cong lurking behind the olive trees and firestick plants, ready to pounce at any moment.