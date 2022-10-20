Ekklesia F.I.T., a Fountain Hills fitness studio, is standing up to cancer by raising money for breast cancer awareness on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Biz Hub in Fountain Hills.

“This fun-filled event will feature an exhilarating 45-minute full-body workout set to music that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with Pilates-inspired movements using Ripstix – lightweight drumsticks – to ensure everyone gets a good burn,” a press release states.