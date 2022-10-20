Ekklesia F.I.T., a Fountain Hills fitness studio, is standing up to cancer by raising money for breast cancer awareness on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Biz Hub in Fountain Hills.
“This fun-filled event will feature an exhilarating 45-minute full-body workout set to music that combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with Pilates-inspired movements using Ripstix – lightweight drumsticks – to ensure everyone gets a good burn,” a press release states.
“It’s a workout disguised as a fitness rock concert,” Kai O’Neil said of the full-body workout, POUND.
O’Neil is the owner of Ekklesia F.I.T. (Fun. Intentional. Together.) and a fitness coach who has been in the fitness industry for nearly 20 years. She is leading the charge at this year’s AZ POUND4PINK event, as she has in previous years.
During COVID-19, O’Neil and her Tour Crew, a group of certified ambassadors for POUND, managed to raise over $2,000 through Zoom for the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Provision Project, whose mission is to provide financial relief to women in active treatment for breast cancer.
This year, donations raised from the Ekklesia F.I.T. fundraising event will support a non-profit named Bosom Buddies of Arizona.
Originally formed in 1982, Bosom Buddies of Arizona is a women-led team searching for ways to help women and men suffering from breast cancer. They offer knowledge, encouragement and friendship, letting those with breast cancer know they are not alone.
“I think every person in their life can say ‘Oh, I know someone with breast cancer,’” O’Neil said. “When and if I need it, I’m grateful that there’s going to be a support group out there for me.”
Hollie McIntire is a Tour Crew member and workout instructor at Ekklesia F.I.T. who is excited to support a cause that hits close to home.
“I have breast cancer in my family. It lives very deep,” McIntire said. “It’s really just to help everyone, anyone, whoever has to experience [breast cancer] because you don’t experience it alone. Your whole family does…it’s just to let them know that they’re supported and seen.”
Ekklesia F.I.T. offers workout classes in Zumba, Barre Fusion, Reb3L Strength, Gen Pound and more, all ensuring clients sweat out the bad vibes and breathe in the new.
Local restaurant Sipps Eatery is also supporting Bosom Buddies of Arizona in a creative way.
“We will paint a special wall pink and it will be for pictures, notes, inspirational words to and from those who are currently fighting, survivors, in loving memory of, friends and family who also need support, anyone who needs the inspiration,” Stacy Kurdzialek said, co-owner of Sipps Eatery.
On Mondays in October, Sipps employees will wear pink and any customer who wears pink receives 10% off their drink purchase. A $1 raffle will allow customers to receive pink bows to hang up for a chance to win a $25 Sipps gift card weekly, with new winners every Monday. Proceeds from the raffle will support Bosom Buddies of Arizona.
Several local businesses have sponsored the POUND4PINK event in support of breast cancer awareness, including Skin Studio by Annie, Chill Boutique, The M. Parlor Salon, The Biz Hub, Aline Health, Russ Field Photography, Prime Concierge, Fountain Hills Express and Ekklesia F.I.T.
Held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Biz Hub, 17300 E. Calaveras Ave., this workout will include music, raffle prizes and a selfie station. Bring a yoga mat, water and a friend to join in the fun. This is a donation-based event with a fundraising goal of $2,022 and a suggested donation of $25.
T-Shirts are available for purchase online before the event with the event logo and choice of pronoun. A portion of the shirt sales will also support Bosom Buddies of Arizona.
To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com, set the location to Fountain Hills and search for “Arizona’s 8th Annual Pound4pink.” To donate directly to Bosom Buddies of Arizona, visit bosombuddies-az.org.