The community is reminded that the Fountain Hills Coalition has several resources available at no cost to citizens in an effort to prevent or curb drug use in town.
The first resource is “Early Action Kits,” which are drug testing kits designed for parents to use with their teens.
The kits are easy for Fountain Hills parents to obtain and designed to be discreet.
The most accessible locations to pick up the kits are the fire station across from Walgreen’s at 16246 E. Palisades Blvd. and at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at Town Hall, corner of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive.
Simply ask the provider for a free kit and it will be provided without any information needed in return.
Directions on how to use the kits, along with other helpful information for parents are included in the kits.
Narcan
Narcan nasal spray is available at no cost.
Narcan is designed to reverse an opioid overdose. It is carried by all local deputies as well as firefighters/paramedics.
“While our focus remains on prevention, Narcan has proven to be effective in reversing overdoses,” said the coalition’s Mike Scharnow. “The hope is that a life can be saved and then that person can enter treatment.”
Besides the two fire stations in town, a third location has been added for Narcan – the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce office at Palisades and Verde River Drive. Anyone can drop by and request Narcan free of charge.
Drug drop box
A drop box is available during office hours at Town Hall for disposal of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
The drop box is located in the lobby, just outside the Sheriff’s Office entry. It is similar to a mailbox, with a slot at the top to pull open and drop in the unused prescriptions.
Prescriptions in the form of pills and patches are acceptable. For safety reasons, liquids, inhalers, Epi Pens and syringes are not allowed.
Getting rid of unwanted drugs in this manner helps the environment and also prevents theft of these drugs within someone’s home.
More information about the coalition and its many resources is available at fhcoalition.org.