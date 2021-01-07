Two major resort attractions within the sphere of
Fountain Hills expanded and upgraded their facilities during 2020.
Following an extensive $100 million investment by Palisades Resorts LLC, Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels opened ADERO Scottsdale Resort in the fall. The former CopperWynd Resort completed a six story, 177-room addition and expanded conference space.
The resort maintains an exclusive sustainability trail, characterized by indigenous flora. ADERO’s Adventure Concierge guides guests through the living desert from morning to night, with hiking excursions to nearby trails including the Adero Canyon Trailhead, the gateway to the roughly 1,000-acre Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve. There is also direct access to golf offerings in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and biking excursions led by McDowell Mountain Cycles.
Guests can enjoy the resort’s two heated pools and sundeck. Night Markets feature local vendors and offer evening telescope tours of the galaxy with Fountain Hills’ International Dark Sky Community designation led by official “Dark Sky Zone” guides.
ADERO includes more than 16,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space intended for weddings, team retreats and meetings.
The resort’s signature restaurant, CIELO (meaning “sky”) offers a curated selection of cocktails crafted with regional tequila and mezcal.
We-Ko-Pa
Long established as Arizona’s first tribal gaming facility, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation completed its new We-Ko-Pa Casino attached to its resort hotel near Fountain Hills.
In addition to offering a full complement of slot machines, tables, bingo and gaming amenities, the new casino includes a variety of dining establishments, event venues, Native American design elements and other features all adjoining 246-room AAA Four Diamond hotel.
All gaming areas, hotel rooms and public spaces, dining facilities and entertainment venues are 100-percent smoke-free. There are four outdoor lounges designated for smokers.
There is a separate poker room with five tables and two Blackjack pits on the casino floor with several tables each.
The 166,341-square-foot casino is designed for 900 slot machines and opened with 700. The bingo hall has a capacity for 770 and the facility will open with room for 400.
There are six dining facilities within the casino resort. Ember is the new upscale fine dining restaurant with steaks and seafood and a wine cellar holding more than 500 bottles.
WKP Sports Bar features pub fare with craft beer and has a stage and will feature much of the entertainment for the casino.
The Market is for quick-serve items for guests on the go and Daubs is the snack bar in the bingo hall. The Buffet is also open.