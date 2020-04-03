A memo issued by the National Postal Mailhandlers Union Arizona Local 320 on April 1 states that three postal employees in Fountain Hills have tested positive for COVID-19.
The memo, from NPMHU Local 320 President Alex Cervantes, stated that as of the April 1 date five postal employees statewide had tested positive. There is one additional in Cave Creek and one in Tolleson.
“There are currently a total of 88 postal employees that are under observation for COVID-19 (not at work),” the memo states.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) website has a statement that the service is taking action to limit the risk of infection among staff.
USPS twitter statements over the past week have stated:
“To keep (the public) and our employees safe during this time, USPS wants you to know about how we’re adopting retail office procedures to promote social distancing.
“As an essential government service, we are committed to providing crucial support to people across the country while keeping employees and customers safe.
“USPS is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and continues to follow strategies and measures recommended by the CDC. The safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority as we provide the essential service of delivering your mail and packages every day.”
There have been reports across the country about USPS employees being dissatisfied with the service response to COVID-19. A Michigan postal employee has died of the infection.