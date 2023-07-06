One of Fountain Hills’ own is performing in a lead role at the esteemed Phoenix Theatre Company during its ongoing production of “The Prom.”
Marking three years as education director for the Fountain Hills Theater, Debby Rosenthal has been performing at theaters across the Valley for nearly 40 years and teaching for 30 years. “The Prom” is an important production for Rosenthal because of its message of love, acceptance and trust.
“I really feel that [‘The Prom’] should be a required learning experience for all high school students,” Rosenthal said. “It opens your mind to seeing another perspective in a very positive, high energy, happy way.”
Set in a rural Indiana town where old customs die hard, a PTA mom attempts to cancel the high school prom when a lesbian student decides to bring her partner to the dance. When the story goes viral on Twitter, four eccentric Broadway performers strut into town to throw a prom of the century, albeit in an attempt to improve their own image.
“What happens is not only do they change the minds of people in Indiana to be accepting and loving of everybody, but it also changes the hearts and the minds and the souls of these Broadway divas to realize that there’s so much more to life than theater,” Rosenthal said.
“The Prom” premiered on Broadway in 2018 before it was adapted as a musical comedy film in 2020 featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key. Rosenthal plays the role of the narcissistic Broadway actress, Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep).
“I think [Dee Dee] is kind of funny in the fact that her whole world just revolves around the stage and theater,” Rosenthal said of her character.
Rosenthal is an experienced actress, singer, voiceover specialist and teacher. She has taught on-camera acting at community colleges in Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert as well as Arizona State University, and has taught for six years at The Phoenix Theatre Company.
Rosenthal holds a bachelor’s degree from ASU in music with an emphasis in musical theatre performance and has been a member of the Actors Equity Association since 1988.
Directed by Michael Barnard, Rosenthal said the production attempts to open people’s minds to loving someone no matter their differences.
“The play doesn’t choose a side and I think that’s what makes it so special,” Rosenthal said. “If you’re looking for a fun evening of high energy musical entertainment, I would say this is your show.”
Concurrently with her performance at The Phoenix Theatre Company, Rosenthal is directing two summer camp musicals and one On-Camera Acting Camp at the Fountain Hills Theater. “Legally Blonde Jr.” will offer performances for the public on June 29 and 30 at 6 p.m. and “Annie Kids” will perform July 27 and 28 at 6 p.m.
Rosenthal’s On-Camera Acting Camp runs for one week from July 31 through Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for “Legally Blonde Jr.”, “Annie Kids” and Rosenthal’s acting camp can be purchased online at fhtaz.org.
“The Prom” plays at The Phoenix Theatre Company through Sunday, July 9. For tickets, call The Phoenix Theatre Company box office at 602-254-2151 or visit phoenixtheatre.com. The Phoenix Theatre Company is located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.