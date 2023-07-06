Debby Rosenthal 2.jpg

One of Fountain Hills’ own is performing in a lead role at the esteemed Phoenix Theatre Company during its ongoing production of “The Prom.”

Marking three years as education director for the Fountain Hills Theater, Debby Rosenthal has been performing at theaters across the Valley for nearly 40 years and teaching for 30 years. “The Prom” is an important production for Rosenthal because of its message of love, acceptance and trust.