Someone who visited Parkview Tap House Jan. 2 has started 2021 off on a good note.
The Tap House sold the $1 million winning ticket for the Power Ball Saturday, Jan. 2.
The ticket had not been claimed at press time. The $1 million ticket matched all five numbers but did not include the Powerball. Had the Powerball number matched, the ticketholder would have won the jackpot, which now rolls over to today’s drawing (Wednesday, Jan. 6).
The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were 3, 4, 11, 41, 67 and Powerball, 5.
Parkview Tap House is located at 16828 E. Parkview Ave.