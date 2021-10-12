A Fountain Hills man has been reported killed in a private plane crash near Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Raymond Bachman, 73, of Fountain Hills died along with Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas. The two were piloting what was described as a cargo-hauling private jet enroute from Lubbock, Texas, to eastern Georgia. The plane was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and shortly after it was reported down on approach to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport near Augusta.
The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.
Bachman is a long-time resident and a building contractor in Fountain Hills.