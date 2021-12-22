Christmas Day is Saturday, Dec. 25, and that means many businesses and other services in Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24.
The Town of Fountain Hills Town Hall will be closed Friday as usual as well as Saturday, Dec. 25.
The Community Center will also be closed Friday and Saturday.
The Fountain Hills Library branch will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District office is closed on Friday, Dec. 24, for the Christmas holiday.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District is on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will close their offices on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. WaFd Bank will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24. Mid-First Bank will be open Dec. 24 until 4 p.m. UMB will be open until 12 p.m. on Dec. 24. US Bank will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Grocery stores in Fountain Hills will be closed on Christmas Day, so get that food shopping done early.
Republic Services has collection scheduled for Saturday in Fountain Hills.
The office of The Times will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24. Deadline for classified advertising and letters to the editor for the Wednesday, Dec. 29, edition is on Monday, Dec. 27.