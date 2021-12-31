For the first time, local and tribal governments have rallied around a single plan to respond to homelessness in the Valley region. “Pathways Home, the Regional Homelessness Action Plan for Local and Tribal Governments,” was unanimously approved earlier this month by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) Regional Council.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey sits on the MAG council and participated in the decision.
“No one solution, but seeing all the research and data gathering, and what has worked, and not worked as well, elsewhere, has given our region information to launch this plan with confidence and commitment to address homelessness before it reaches levels that are even more difficult to mitigate,” Dickey said. “We voted during our budget meetings on what we expect our part to be, financial and informational/referral support realistic for our community.”
“This is a monumental step for the region in creating lasting change,” said MAG Regional Council Chair John Giles, mayor of Mesa. “Homelessness doesn’t start and stop at the boundaries of our respective cities and towns, and I’m proud that we’ve made this commitment to working together on a coordinated regional response. While there is much work still to be done, the Pathways Home plan provides a framework that empowers our local and tribal governments to take the next steps together.”
The plan, which has a target goal of reducing homelessness by 25% by 2027, comes at a critical juncture. Arizona has the fastest growth in homelessness of anywhere in the country, with a nearly 10% increase. In just one year, the MAG region has seen a 12% increase in homelessness overall and an 18% increase among those not in shelter.
“We have taken an important first step today, but there is much more to be done,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who serves as MAG treasurer. “Our success demands we collectively measure and cooperatively implement improvements, commit to infrastructure investments, and include an array of choices with equitable access. I look forward to working with my regional partners in tackling this crisis.”
The plan calls for a range of options to create a balanced housing portfolio. This includes temporary housing, permanent housing with supportive services, and attainable housing. This range will ensure that people have access to housing at all income and ability levels.
Organizers feel every community can do its part, as well as every resident. Here are a few of the suggested ways to help:
*Support the regional strategies and action plan through MAG: Regional Homelessness Strategies.
*Donate through the Healthy Giving Council at givesmartaz.org.
*Volunteer through Hands on Phoenix, handsonphoenix.org.
*Support a range of housing options in their community, including affordable housing and temporary housing solutions through the Arizona Housing Coalition at azhousingcoalition.org.
The plan will launch in January with support from public, private and nonprofit partners.