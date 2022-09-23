National Parks 3.jpg

Earlier this month, Fountain Hills residents Al and Nancy Lorenz returned from the Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska, the final destination in their lifelong pilgrimage to the 63 national parks.

“It has been an incredible journey for Nancy and I to experience all 63 of the big national parks and to have an adventure to about another 150 national parks entities,” said Al Lorenz, a former telecommunications executive and former member of the Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Commission.