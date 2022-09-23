Earlier this month, Fountain Hills residents Al and Nancy Lorenz returned from the Gates of the Arctic National Park in Alaska, the final destination in their lifelong pilgrimage to the 63 national parks.
“It has been an incredible journey for Nancy and I to experience all 63 of the big national parks and to have an adventure to about another 150 national parks entities,” said Al Lorenz, a former telecommunications executive and former member of the Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Commission.
The National Park System is comprised of 423 national park sites, but only 63 have the “national park” designation in their name, making this an impressive feat. Given their shared devotion to the outdoors, this was a major milestone for the two national park buffs.
“We love the outdoors and it has always been one of those common bonds,” Nancy said, who served as a Fountain Hills High School counselor for 15 years. The two grew up in South Dakota and met while attending South Dakota State University.
When they were not in class, the two spent their time hiking and camping, and in the summer of 1976, they were married in a park. Before moving West, they spent their honeymoon national park hopping.
Over the years, their exploration methods have changed from pop-up tents and Coleman lanterns to float planes and water taxis, but their passion has remained constant.
“It’s easy to get into the day-to-day groove of what you do, and get busy with careers, kids,” Nancy said. “So, when we go on these national park adventures, it feels like we’re seeing new things together and we’re having a lot of fun.”
When asked about their favorite locations, Al had a ready answer.
“It’s sort of like if somebody said to me, ‘Which kid is my favorite kid?’” Al said. “Until you walk up and see the blue of Crater Lake and see how big the Grand Canyon is and how big and tall those trees are in Northern California…until you walk out on this beautiful flat plane of sagebrush and look back at the Grand Tetons, I don’t know that you can answer that question.”
Al enjoys visiting the big mountains, deep canyons and expansive wetlands, while Nancy loves the crisp weather and crunchy snow on snowcapped mountain ranges.
“I don’t enjoy the humidity,” Nancy added. “Al says they’re not swamps, I’m not allowed to say swamps.”
Al corrects her: “Wetlands.”
Over the years, Al and Nancy have learned when enjoying Mother Nature, safety comes first. At one point, hiking the Cascades, the two came across two bear cubs on the trail. Knowing a mama bear was nearby, the two caught up with a large hiking group to avoid any mishaps. They’ve encountered moose, snakes and active volcanoes, but are still here to tell the story.
Al and Nancy have also become experts at planning out their national park trips, knowing what to see and when to visit to avoid big crowds and long lines.
“It would be my guidance to not go to any of the big 15 or 20 national parks during the summer,” Al explains, who planned a winter trip to Arches National Park with his wife, daughter and grandson. When they arrived, they were one of two cars in line at the entrance to the park.
The two have endless stories of their travels with a stack of photo albums to prove it, but what stands out are their encounters with the people they meet.
During their visit to Isle Royal National Park, a dark storm brewed above Lake Superior, causing waves to crash against the walls of their island getaway. Dismal thoughts of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald hung ominously in the back of Nancy’s mind. To brighten their spirits, Al and Nancy, along with the rest of the distressed travelers, huddled in the community room, rolled out their bedrolls and swapped stories and the remainder of their rations in an intimate, communal experience.
Another encounter occurred at one of the most remote parks, the National Park of American Samoa, encompassing 9,500 land acres and 4,000 marine acres, consisting mostly of coral reefs. The isolated park is accessible only by plane, making tourism uncommon, which only fueled Al and Nancy’s desire to visit.
At the park and hoping for a dip in the crystal-blue island waters, Al began asking around for a boat to rent when a fisherman offered his boat service in exchange for cash. On the boat, Nancy was getting anxious.
“I’m sitting there and I’m thinking, ‘The shores getting smaller, Al is having a blast, these men are speaking a language I don’t know,’” she said. “So, I sent our son a text and said, ‘If you don’t hear from us, like, in 12 hours, start looking for us with the guy behind the fast-food place, his name was Rick and we paid cash.’”
The two made some of their best memories that day, swimming along the coral reefs and even joining a few fishermen and their families for an ocean-side cookout.
“The cultural, interesting differences of families and family units and how they live, it was fascinating, even beyond the beauty of the parks,” Nancy said.
After completing their pilgrimage, Al and Nancy have kept themselves busy with various initiatives within their community, the National Park Foundation as well as their alma mater, South Dakota State University, where they are supporting a new well-being center.
“We’re trying to incorporate an active lifestyle, good nutrition, good mental health, all that into the whole human being,” Al said. “That’s a very passionate topic for us.”
Semi-retired and enjoying their free time, the two are compiling their notes to write a book of their experiences.
Al and Nancy have instilled a love for the outdoors in their children, who have traveled to several national parks alongside their parents, conveying a bond that will span generations.
“Our little grandson is even a junior ranger now, so we’re pulling in that next generation.”