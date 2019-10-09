Council, Sanitary in joint session
The Town Council will hold a joint meeting with the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The discussion is to include the ongoing recharge well/restroom project in Fountain Park, potential lake liner replacement, a possible irrigation water storage joint project, discussion regarding town notification of any proposed development projects with densities that may impact the Sanitary District and the impact of water softener salts on the sanitary sewer system and users of reclaimed water.
The meeting will take place in council chambers at Town Hall and is open to the public.
Signs, General Plan at P&Z
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Thursday, Oct. 10, for its regular session.
The commission will continue its consideration of changes to the sign ordinance related to portable temporary signs.
They will also continue their discussion related to the draft General Plan document, which is being revised for voter consideration at the November 2020 election.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public. The sign discussion will open a public hearing.
Town Council
The Town Council will hold its regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
Information on agenda items for this meeting was not available at press time.
The session is open to the public.