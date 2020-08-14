The Bank of America Fountain Hills branch is expected to reopen sometime next week following an extended closure.
According to Colleen Haggerty, senior vice president of media relations, the local branch was closed due to safety precautions and matters involving staffing.
“We continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including at times briefly closing financial centers,” Haggerty said. “These temporary closures have occurred in areas where a smaller location may be near a larger location that is better suited to accommodate physical distancing; or when our staffing is not sufficient for all centers to remain open.”
Haggerty said efforts have been made to re-open the local branch quickly, which should occur sometime next week.
“In the meantime, clients can also visit nearby centers at 92nd Street and Shea and always have the ability to transact most financial needs through out ATM network, mobile and online banking,” Haggerty continued.
Haggerty recommended using the Bank of America “branch locator tool” at bankofamerica.com, or call 866-834-9286 for the most up-to-date information on hours of operation.
For bankers with safe deposit boxes, Haggerty said a dedicated email address is noted on signage at the local branch to schedule access, or those individuals may wait until the branch opens next week.
“We appreciate our clients’ understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.