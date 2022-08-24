Last week the federal government made an announcement that was not unexpected, and by some opinions does not go far enough, in announcing measures to preserve the water storage viability of lakes Mead and Powell on the Colorado River.
The Department of Interior declared a water shortage level that will require significant reduction in the amount of water drawn by the Lower Colorado River Basin States including Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. Arizona will be required to reduce its water draws by 21%, or about 592,000-acre feet, for calendar year 2023.
The effort is designed to prevent Lake Mead from dropping below 1,047.61 feet elevation.
EPCOR USA, the private water company serving the Town of Fountain Hills, has a statement on its website, epcor.com, maintaining its customers should not be impacted by the drought emergency through 2023.
“While the new restrictions announced (last week) do not directly impact our customers, it is essential that we all understand that drought resiliency and water security – particularly in the western U.S. – are ongoing concerns,” said Joe Gysel, President, EPCOR USA. “Together, with water providers and leaders across the state, we have planned and prepared for this so that our customers can continue to count on us to keep the water flowing. That focus on strategic, long-range planning and smart water use and management will continue to be a priority.”
“This news was not unexpected: All Lower Basin state water utilities, including EPCOR, have long been preparing for this situation,” Rebecca Stenholm, EPCOR USA director of public affairs said in an email to The Times. “EPCOR’s Arizona water portfolio already is diversified – 13% of which is Colorado River water. We are currently using 28% of the water we have allocated for Fountain Hills and are storing the rest for the future.”
She added that while municipal and industrial utilities like EPCOR will not see any significant impact from the Colorado River supply restrictions in 2023, EPCOR continues to take it seriously and is planning for the long term.
“While our customers won’t be impacted in 2023, EPCOR is increasing its customer education efforts, including events, workshops and other programs, and is asking customers to voluntarily increase their own efforts to conserve and manage their individual water usage,” she continued.
In addressing the Department of Interior decision of water limitations last week, Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo said there must be a concerted effort by all those involved.
“Every sector in every state has a responsibility to ensure that water is used with maximum efficiency. In order to avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado River System and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the Basin must be reduced,” Trujillo said in a statement to the media.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton echoed those sentiments.
“Reclamation remains fully committed to working in a consensus manner across the Upper and Lower Basins, with Tribes, and the country of Mexico,” Touton said. “I am confident that, by working together, we can achieve meaningful change toward a sustainable future for the river that serves as the lifeblood of the American West.”
Stenholm said EPCOR customers can learn more about the utility’s drought mitigation efforts at their website, epcor.com.