Last week the federal government made an announcement that was not unexpected, and by some opinions does not go far enough, in announcing measures to preserve the water storage viability of lakes Mead and Powell on the Colorado River.

The Department of Interior declared a water shortage level that will require significant reduction in the amount of water drawn by the Lower Colorado River Basin States including Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. Arizona will be required to reduce its water draws by 21%, or about 592,000-acre feet, for calendar year 2023.