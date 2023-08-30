Peek inside one of the three Little Free Libraries in Fountain Hills and one may find an array of books ranging in genre from history, fiction, children’s literature and even music CDs. Located on E. Ponderosa Dr. and near the ramadas at Golden Eagle Park and Four Peaks Park in Fountain Hills, these Little Free Libraries are three of more than 100,000 libraries across all seven continents and all 50 states.

“Even though Fountain Hills is fairly small and really well connected already, it makes us feel a little bit more connected to each other,” Viree Byrne said, regent of the Four Peaks Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), which sponsored the two libraries located at Golden Eagle and Four Peaks Park. Built by local craftsmen Bill Fraser and Dave Eyer of Fountain Hills Toymakers Inc., Byrne said she was made aware of Little Free Libraries by her Literacy Promotion Committee members Rachel Moore and Pam Stivers.