The Town of Fountain Hills has hired Linda Mendenhall as new town clerk to step in for Liz Klein, who is retiring after a 38-year career in government and four years with the Town of Fountain Hills.
Mendenhall comes to Fountain Hills from Avondale, Ariz., where she was the deputy city clerk. She worked for the city of Avondale for 10 years performing various clerk’s office functions. Before Avondale, she worked for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County as the support services manager, her responsibilities including custodian of district records, facilities management, Article III procurement (goods and services), and customer service.
Some of the certifications Mendenhall holds include the Master Municipal Clerk, State of Arizona Certified Elections Officer, Arizona Municipal Clerks Association Certified Elections Official, and she has a Certificate in Public Administration. She is active in the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association holding multiple positions within the Association in the past and is currently the chairperson of the Elections Committee. She has also served as a board member for the Arizona Chapter of the Association of Records Managers and Administrators.
Mendenhall received her Master Municipal Clerk designation in 2020 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Association (IIMC) and her Certified Municipal Clerk designation in 2016 from the IIMC. She holds a certificate in Public Administration and is currently working towards her Bachelor of Science in Business Management at Western Governor’s University.