Golden Eagle Park ball fields will be getting new lights with Town Council approval of a contract with MUSCO Sports Lighting, LLC. The contract provides $700,000 for the current fiscal year with additional funding up to a maximum of $2 million on one-year approvals.

Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the project will be split between two fiscal years to lessen the impact on the Capital Improvement Fund.