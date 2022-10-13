Golden Eagle Park ball fields will be getting new lights with Town Council approval of a contract with MUSCO Sports Lighting, LLC. The contract provides $700,000 for the current fiscal year with additional funding up to a maximum of $2 million on one-year approvals.
Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the project will be split between two fiscal years to lessen the impact on the Capital Improvement Fund.
The lights at Golden Eagle Park are in serious need of an upgrade, according to Goodwin. They were originally installed in 1997 with an anticipated 25-year life span.
“At 25-years old the lights have surpassed their useful life,” Goodwin said.
With flooding in 2018 and 2019 staff is still dealing with underground maintenance issues related to the lights, according to Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes.
More than $35,000 has been spent on repairs since the start of this year.
The scope of the contract includes the installation of new MUSCO LED heads for 20 existing light poles; furnish and install two new MUSCO control-link cabinets to fields with new LED technology; furnish and install appropriate hanging methods on poles (crossarms for existing MUSCO poles and strapping for poles where heads were other than MUSCO equipment); and warrant of all work and hardware for 25 years.
The new lights will be dark sky compliant and will perform with efficiency to reduce energy costs to the Town. They are also dimmable to allow for field prep and maintenance where full lighting is not required.
The existing light poles will not be replaced.
The Golden Eagle Park fields are a popular amenity that generate $65,000 to $70,000 in annual revenue for the Town of Fountain Hills. The park hosts 35 youth, adult and senior tournaments each year as well as several baseball training programs. Fountain Hills is an established destination tournament site with a significant number of overnight stays.
The work is expected to begin in spring of 2023 with completion over the summer.
The contract also includes the replacement of field lights for Four Peaks Park, although the timing of that project is not determined.