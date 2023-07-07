Residents living in and around Fountain Hills can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Cornerstone Family Church of Fountain Hills will host this community event on July 12. The church is located at 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Organizers say screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Consultants will work with participants to create a package based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.