Childsplay Theatre will bring a live performance to the Fountain Hills Library parking lot Wednesday, March 24.
The play can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car using the FM radio. The event is weather-permitting.
There are two performances of the three tales of brave children who save the world from dragons.
The one-person play, complete with set, props and costumes, blends short stories reimagined from Edith Nesbit’s “The Book of Beasts,” “Uncle James or the Purple Stranger” and “The Deliverers of their Country.”
Registration is required for each performance. The play is recommended for children five and older. Performances are at 3 and 4:30 p.m. in the southwest parking lot. Register by visiting evanced.mcldaz.org.