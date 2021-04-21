Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) moves to its next phase of reopening Monday, April 26.
The district will bring back full browsing access at all 18 of its branches. In the next phase, customers can stop by during Pop-In Pickup hours to browse every shelf and all sections.
Beginning Monday, Pop-in Pickup no longer will limit customers to just curated shelves, opening up full browsing access to the collection, one step closer to the traditional library experience.
COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in place to ensure the library is a safe space for the community. In-person events, computers, sitting rooms still will not be available. Curbside pickup and a variety of virtual services also remain available to patrons still looking for contactless library services.
For more services available at the library, visit mcldaz.org. Fountain Hills Branch Library is located at 12901 N. LaMontana Drive.