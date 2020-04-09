Fountain Hills Library is undergoing a renovation project that includes new carpeting and painting.
The Town of Fountain Hills initiated the project on the community’s only public library, which originally opened in 2001. Town officials estimate the project to take at least the month of April to complete.
“Our staff is eager to welcome our community back into the library once things are back to normal,” said Fountain Hills Library Manager Maren Hunt. “Once our doors reopen, customers can expect the same great programming and materials offered, in a space with a fresh new look.”
The library was closed in March after restrictions were put in place as a result of COVID-19. A reopening date has not been announced.
During the renovation work, the Friends of the Fountain Hills Library bookstore will also be closed.
The library’s e-media offerings, spanning hundreds of thousands of titles of streaming and downloadable books, movies, and music remain available 24/7.
Maricopa County Library District has suspended live streaming programming. Online resources as eMedia remain available.