Fountain Hills Library, along with other branches of Maricopa County Library District, have a number of online activities for people of all ages.
Online learning this week features Asian American Heritage Month book recommendations beginning tomorrow, Thursday, May 21. E-resources for students also will be available online starting tomorrow.
Rockin’ and Rollin’ Storytime starts tomorrow for preschoolers and toddlers.
Beginning today, Bookish Bites will feature Star Wars stories and DO Try This at Home. The Bookish Bites is designed for teens, while the try this at home episodes feature fun for the whole family with STEAM activities.
Cosplay Crafting will be held Thursday, May 21, for teens and adults. Learn how to weather your costumes during the episode.
Visit evanced.mcldaz.org for more information and to register for online activities.