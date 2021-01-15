Fountain Hills Library has new “pop-in pickup” hours.
Patrons can come inside the library to pick up holds, handle account needs and browse a limited supply of the library’s collection from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.
In-person events, computers, recorder kiosks and study rooms are not available at this time.
For curbside pickup, patrons can schedule pickup appointments online, over the phone or through the myLibro app, which can be downloaded on iPhones and Android phones.
When arriving at the library, patrons can park in a designated spot near the book drops on the La Montana side of the library. Call the number on the sign or tap “I’m here” in the app. A librarian will deliver books to cars curbside.
Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Drive.