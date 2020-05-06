Lots of stores and restaurants are offering curbside pickup.
Now Fountain Hills Library, as well as other libraries in the Maricopa County Library District, have come up with a way for people to have access to the nearly 720,000 items in its collection.
The curbside program started April 22. Cardholders now can reserve and pick up books, movies and more, all while practicing social distancing.
“Libraries are about access,” said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Clint Hickman, District 4. “The Maricopa County Library District is dedicated to finding the best ways to give our community the access they need and want. The first step was to go virtual, but we knew many people needed another way. We are thrilled to launch another service that allows for us to be there for our community. No matter what is going on in the world, the library is always here.”
The safety of staff, customers and the community remain MCLD’s top priority. All staff members are required to wear gloves, a face mask and will practice recommended social distancing from other staff members and members of the public during the curbside service. All items should be checked back into MCLD during this time will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being placed back on shelves.
The program, which launched last week, allows access to more than 16,000 items on hold throughout the district. Beginning Monday, May 4, cardholders will be able to begin making new reservations on items for curbside pickup.
Holds may be made online at catalog.mcldaz.org, or by calling 602-652-3000. After being notified that items are available for pickup, patrons will drive to their library during designated curbside hours and follow signs for where to park. Customers will be asked to remain in their vehicle and a library staff member will greet them from a safe distance.
While library staff retrieve the held items, customers will pop their trunks, and items will be placed directly in the trunk.
During the pandemic, Maricopa County Library District has provided new and innovative ways to meet the changing needs of its communities. After launching livestreaming programs for all ages, increasing access to its collection of streaming and digital services and introducing one-on-one phone sessions for homework help, the community still asked for more access to its physical collections.
For more information about curbside pickup, visit mcldaz.org/about/curbside-faq.