The Friends of the Fountain Hills Library are doing a little spring cleaning this week.
The Friends are hosting a DVD sale beginning Wednesday, March 24, at the Fountain Hills Library lobby. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All new and used DVDs are priced at three for $1. The sale is expected to run through next week.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the Fountain Hills Branch Library, 12901 N. LaMontana Drive.
For more information, call the Fountain Hills Branch Library Book Shop, 602-652-3263.