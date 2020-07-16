Curbside pickup at Fountain Hills Library has been expanded.
Patrons may now pick up books and other media on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. The service will remain available Monday through Friday from 8 to 10 a.m., as well.
The curbside program started April 22. Cardholders can reserve and pick up books, movies and more, all while practicing social distancing.
Library staff members are required to wear gloves, a face mask and practice recommended social distancing from other staff members and members of the public during the curbside service. All items should be checked back into MCLD and are placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being placed back on shelves.
Holds may be made online at catalog.mcldaz.org, or by calling 602-652-3000. After being notified that items are available for pickup, patrons will drive to their library during designated curbside hours and follow signs for where to park. Customers will be asked to remain in their vehicle and a library staff member will greet them from a safe distance.
While library staff retrieves the held items, customers will pop their trunks, and items will be placed directly in the trunk.
During the pandemic, Maricopa County Library District has provided new and innovative ways to meet the changing needs of its communities. After launching livestreaming programs for all ages, increasing access to its collection of streaming and digital services and introducing one-on-one phone sessions with librarians, the community still asked for more access to its physical collections.
For more information about curbside pickup, visit mcldaz.org/about/curbside-faq.