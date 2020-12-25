Fountain Hills Library has started a program for curbside pickup.
Instead of being limited to certain times, patrons can schedule their pickup time. Items will be checked out and waiting at a convenient time for the individual.
There are three ways to schedule appointments and manage curbside service pickups:
*Download the free myLIBRO app in Google Play or the App Store.
*To schedule an appointment online, visit mcldaz.org/mylibro.
*Call 602-652-3000 to schedule an appointment over the phone.
When arriving for the pickup appointment, park in the designated Curbside Pickup zone. Call the phone number displayed on the sign or tap “I’m here” on the myLIBRO app. If you do not have a mobile phone, call the library before leaving home to arrange the time.