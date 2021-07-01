The Town Council has approved an extension of its agreement with the Maricopa County Library District for its operation of the Fountain Hills Library branch.
The town’s original IGA with the district was entered in June 2011 for a five-year term. A second five-year agreement was approved and that is set to expire Aug. 16, 2021. This agreement would be for an additional five-year term.
The Maricopa County Library District provides for expanded benefits and services for Fountain Hills residents. This includes specialized programs and other services at no cost to the town.
All library-related costs including staffing, benefits, library books, computers, fixtures and other costs are borne by the district. In exchange for the services the town provides and maintains the building and pays utility services charges for electricity and water.
The council approved the extension as part of its consent agenda without discussion.