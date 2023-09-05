“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first,” reads a pinned scratch-off sticker on the blackboard that greets visitors entering the Fountain Hills Library. September is Self-Care Awareness Month and librarian Ellen Greene takes it seriously.
“Self-care is important to me because it slows me down and makes me feel better about the rest of my day,” Greene said, who put much thought into the display at the front of the library.
Scratch cards pinned to the blackboard reveal a unique self-care challenge that patrons can take any time they come into the library in September and challenge themselves to perform the self-care activity on the card (things like “listen to your favorite music,” do some stretching exercises or “write down five positive things about yourself.”).
Greene also put together self-care kits - bright teal goody bags that contain plenty of self-care items: a daily affirmation, a stretch or yoga card, a coloring sheet and colored pencils and markers, a word search puzzle, a craft, a stress ball, a calm sticker, self-care tips and even a list of library resources for self-care.
A number of reports have shown a positive impact from the practice of self-care, including a 2018 study by the BMC Medical Education journal which showed that U.S. medical students who engaged in self-care reported less stress and higher quality of life. Last summer, the World Health Organization updated its guidelines on self-care interventions, stating that self-care must work as an extension of the healthcare system and should occur in a safe and supportive environment.
The local display was sponsored by the Fountain Hills Friends of the Library. Library patrons are welcome to the self-care scratch cards and goody bags until supplies last.
“I’m no expert here, but I think people should take care of themselves because it improves both their mental and physical health,” Greene said.
The Fountain Hills Library is located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. It is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sunday.