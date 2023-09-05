Self-care display

September is Self-Care Awareness Month and the Fountain Hills Library is celebrating with self-care kits for the community while supplies last. (Cyrus Guccione/Independent Newsmedia)

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first,” reads a pinned scratch-off sticker on the blackboard that greets visitors entering the Fountain Hills Library. September is Self-Care Awareness Month and librarian Ellen Greene takes it seriously.

“Self-care is important to me because it slows me down and makes me feel better about the rest of my day,” Greene said, who put much thought into the display at the front of the library.