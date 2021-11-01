Some of the best weapons in a foreign war are letters from home.
Fountain Hills resident Dave Hagen has lovingly created a timeline of events by weaving his father, Arlen’s, World War II European service history with the letters written during that time to his wife, Thelma.
Although Arlen wasn’t able to save her letters, she dated and kept every one of his. Arlen’s letters show a stark difference between the realities of war and the messages a soldier sends home to his or her loved ones. Sharing this story is a fitting Veterans Day tribute.
The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 La Montana Dr.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register for Letters From the Front, Course #6432. Free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Social distancing and masks required.
Sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.