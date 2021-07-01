Jeff Lessig has been elected to the Professional Golfer’s Association of America’s (PGA) national Board of Directors.
A Life Member of the PGA, Lessig, a resident of Fountain Hills, has managed a number of area golf courses including We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Fort McDowell), Verde River Golf & Social Club (Rio Verde) and SunRidge Canyon Golf Club (Fountain Hills). As a member of the board, Lessig will serve a four-year term representing PGA District 14, which includes Arizona, Clark County, NV (Las Vegas), Washington, Oregon and portions of Idaho and Montana.
Lessig is a past president of the Southwest Section PGA and has also served as chairman of the PGA of America’s Communications and Public Relations Committee, and as a member of the PGA’s Governance Task force. The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 29,000 PGA professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.