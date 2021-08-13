American Legion Post 58 honored Korean War veterans with a special ceremony Sunday, July 18.
Sometimes referred to as “the forgotten war,” the post held the service to demonstrate that those veterans’ service to the country will never be forgotten.
The post honored 12 veterans in person but honored all those who served in Korea.
The American Presidency Project, Proclamation 9913 – National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2019 first celebrated Korean War veterans. The official celebration this year was July 27.
The event was held inside due to the heat. It was attended by State Rep. John Kavanagh; former Mayor Linda Kavanagh; veterans’ family members and many post members.
The honorees stood together to say the Pledge of Allegiance and renew friendships. Each was awarded the American Legion Valor Medal. Following the ceremony, attendees were able to buy food and listen to music from the era played by DJ Ed.
Those honored were Charles J. Bucher, U.S. Air Force; David Hansen, U.S. Navy; William E. Hemphill, U.S. Air Force; Earl E. Holmes, U.S. Marine Corps; Tony Logan, U.S. Army; John D. Navone, U.S. Army; William H. Parsons, U. S. Air Force; Wilbert J. Vincent, U.S. Army; Albert Tuner, U.S. Navy; Calvert Bates, U.S. Army; John Bacher, U.S. Army; and Edward Quinn, U.S. Marine Corps.