The 102nd American Legion National Convention was held at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Color Guards from several states competed for the national title, including the guard from American Legion Post 58 in Fountain Hills.
The local post won the national championship in 2018 and was Arizona champion in 2018, 2019 and this year.
The local Color Guard participated in the advancing/retiring of colors and military class, each of which requires precise, complicated marching routines.
Post 58 faced stiff competition from Newport Harbor, Calif., Department of Massachusetts, and Harrisburg, Texas, and took third place in a close competition.
Post 58 Color Guard members are Kevin Wood, American flagbearer, Tait Elkie, American Legion flagbearer, Phil Yin, lead rifleman and Gerry Jacobus, trailing rifleman.