The Fountain Hills Activity Center will offer American Sign Language with two levels of classes beginning Sept. 17.
The classes will meet on Tuesdays from Sept. 17 through Dec. 10. The beginner session (Course #4570) will run from 10:45 a.m. through 12 p.m. The intermediate class (Course #4569) be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Both sessions are at the Community Center.
The beginner class focuses on conversational American Sign Language, finger spelling, vocabulary and sentence structure. Instruction is also given on practice skills students can do at home with the use of a computer.
The intermediate class brings students to the next level and expands the knowledge learned in the beginner class. The beginner class is a pre-requisite for the intermediate sessions.
Pre-registration is required as is a 2019 Activity Center membership. Space is limited. Call 480-816-5200 to register.